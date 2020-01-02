April 16, 1930-December 31, 2019

COAL VALLEY — Donald E. Cleek, 89, of Coal Valley, Ill., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Cremation rites will take place and memorial visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Inurnment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Augusta, Ill., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Donald was born on April 16, 1930, in Camden, Ill., the son of Maurice and Faye (Chapman) Cleek. Don graduated from Augusta High School in 1948. He married Erma Martin on Nov. 12, 1950, in Rushville, Ill. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving as an Airborne Engineer from 1950 to 1952. He retired in 1988 as an assembler and welder from John Deere after 30 years. He enjoyed working outside in his yard and riding and restoring antique motorcycles. Don was a lifelong Cubs fan.

Survivors include his wife, Erma; son, Rod (Penny) Cleek, Moline; daughter, Sandy O'Neill, Orion; two granddaughters, Elizabeth (Ben) Julian, Eau Claire, Wis., and Emily (Tim) Murphy, Des Moines, Iowa; and two great-grandchildren, Harry Murphy and Laurel Julian.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Marion.

