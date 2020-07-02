Donald “Don” H. Anderson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 18, 1935-June 19, 2020

GENESEO — Donald H. “Don” Anderson, 84, of Geneseo, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at his residence. A private funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Geneseo Chapel. The Reverend Matt Kamprath will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Effective June 26, 2020, regulations allow for 50 people (including staff) at a time within the funeral home. The funeral home will monitor capacity limits to maintain compliance with COVID regulations. Memorials may be directed to the Donald Anderson Memorial Fund.

Don was born on Aug. 18, 1935, the son of Alfred and Helen (Olson) Anderson, in Geneseo. He graduated from Geneseo High School, Class of 1954. Don married Patricia L. Koester on June 27, 1957, at First Lutheran Church, Rock Island. She preceded him in death on Oct. 5, 2019. He was employed as the postmaster for the Geneseo Post Office. Don proudly served the United States Army. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, golf, cooking, reading, listening to music and singing. He was a member of First Lutheran Church, Geneseo. He especially loved spending time with his family, and always looked forward to Thursday night dinners.