GENESEO — Donald “Don” E. Shaw, 88, of Geneseo, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Overlook Village, Moline. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. Military honors will be accorded by the Geneseo VFW. In lieu of flowers and statutory memorials, the family would like to encourage everyone to consider the gift of life and register to become an organ donor. Memorials may also be made to the Colona Food Pantry.

Don was born Nov. 30, 1931, the son of Erlo and Bertha (Smith) Shaw, in Griffin, Ill. He graduated from Geneseo Township High School in 1949. On March 23, 1951, he married Verna Jones. She preceded him in death in 2007. Don served in the United Stated Marine Corps from 1952-1954. He was employed by John Deere Harvester, retiring Sept. 1, 1987, after 36 years of service. He worked in the parts layout and product engineering divisions. He enjoyed farming, fishing, bicycle riding, and especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Don liked woodworking and made items that will be forever cherished by his family. In his later years, he enjoyed dancing, music, and happy hour at Overlook Village – earning himself the nickname “Dancing Man” at Overlook. Don showed his true strength of character by beating cancer three times.