November 30, 1931-June 22, 2020
GENESEO — Donald “Don” E. Shaw, 88, of Geneseo, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Overlook Village, Moline. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. Military honors will be accorded by the Geneseo VFW. In lieu of flowers and statutory memorials, the family would like to encourage everyone to consider the gift of life and register to become an organ donor. Memorials may also be made to the Colona Food Pantry.
Don was born Nov. 30, 1931, the son of Erlo and Bertha (Smith) Shaw, in Griffin, Ill. He graduated from Geneseo Township High School in 1949. On March 23, 1951, he married Verna Jones. She preceded him in death in 2007. Don served in the United Stated Marine Corps from 1952-1954. He was employed by John Deere Harvester, retiring Sept. 1, 1987, after 36 years of service. He worked in the parts layout and product engineering divisions. He enjoyed farming, fishing, bicycle riding, and especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Don liked woodworking and made items that will be forever cherished by his family. In his later years, he enjoyed dancing, music, and happy hour at Overlook Village – earning himself the nickname “Dancing Man” at Overlook. Don showed his true strength of character by beating cancer three times.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Joel (Carol) Shaw, Omaha, Neb., Julie (Steve) Bosold, Osco, Joni (Howard) Beck, Geneseo, Judi (John) Heller, Orion, and Jill (Marty) DePauw, Geneseo; grandchildren, Meredith (Jared) Garwood, Jordan Shaw and Taylor (Steven) Eliason, Traci (Rick Rodarte) Bosold, Allison (Jake) Blade, and Tom Bosold, Corbyn Beck, Andrea Beck, Ryan (Cassidy Gransow) Heller, Robyn (Jordan) Schultz, and Devan (Abbey) DePauw and Shawn DePauw; eleven great-grandchildren; sisters, Lois Johnson, Longview, TX, and Mary (Bob) Hackl, Savoy, Ill.; brothers, Bill Shaw, Camp Point, Ill., and John (Mary) Shaw, Davenport; and special friend Clarice Massingill.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Verna, and brothers, Dallas and Bob. The family would like to thank the staff of Overlook Village for their loving care of Don.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.