EAST MOLINE — Donald “Don” E. De Baillie, 91, of East Moline, formerly of Port Byron, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Park Vista Retirement Living. Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church, Port Byron. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service at Church. Burial will be in the Fairfield Cemetery, Port Byron. Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church or the American Diabetes Association.

Don was born Feb. 26, 1928, in East Moline, the son of Edward and Margaret (Sadnick) De Baillie. He graduated from Coal Valley High School and served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. He married Ruth Ellen Traenkenschuh on Dec. 15, 1951, in Port Byron. She preceded him in death on Oct. 21, 1996. Don was a lifelong farmer and worked at Erie Feed & Supply as a feed and fertilizer salesman and later as the manager. He was an avid attendant at Black Hawk College water aerobics. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Most of all, he loved his family very much.