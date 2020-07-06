× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 18, 1938-July 5, 2020

MOLINE — Graveside services for Donald D. “Don” Lance, 81, of Moline, will be 9 a.m. Wednesday at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Mr. Lance died July 5, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

Don was born July 18, 1938, in Moline, the son of Robert E. and Lena J. (Danner) Lance. He married Beverly Stoedter on March 16, 1958, in East Moline. Don retired from McLaughlin Body Co. in 2003, after 37 years of service.

He enjoyed model railroads, bowling and woodworking. He was a devoted husband who loved his wife unconditionally. He was Beverly's “Superman!”

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Beverly Lance; children, Chris Lance, Moline, Cindy (Clif) Oliver, Munford, Tenn., Kathy (Rod) Christensen, Silvis, Robert (Laurie) Lance, Moline, and Rev. Russell (Stephanie) Lance, Burlington, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and a brother, Marion Lance (Vera), Coal Valley, Ill.

He was preceded by his parents; sisters, Margie and Lila; and a brother, Stanley.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Lance as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.