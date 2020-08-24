Donald C. Merideth

Born in Macomb, Ill., March 4, 1932, Mr. Merideth was the son of the late Carl Cornelius Merideth and the late Hazel Marie Inman Merideth. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Dawn Merideth Francies, and his son, Scott Jordan Merideth. Mr. Merideth was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was retired from Iowa/Illinois Gas and Electric Corporation with 31 years of service. He actively attended Friendship United Methodist Church.