Donald C. Merideth

March 4, 1932- August 14, 2020
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Donald Cornelious Merideth, 88, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at his home.
Born in Macomb, Ill., March 4, 1932, Mr. Merideth was the son of the late Carl Cornelius Merideth and the late Hazel Marie Inman Merideth. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Dawn Merideth Francies, and his son, Scott Jordan Merideth. Mr. Merideth was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was retired from Iowa/Illinois Gas and Electric Corporation with 31 years of service. He actively attended Friendship United Methodist Church.
Mr. Merideth is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Stern Merideth; his daughter, Robyn Kelly, of Leonard, Mich.; his “daughter of Heart,” Sheree Faulkenberry, of Rock Hill; his granddaughter, Brittany Marie (fiance, Dion Bean) Merideth of Cast City, Mich.; his brother, Ronald (Sharon) Merideth, of Illinois.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
