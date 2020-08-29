× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 27, 1928-August 25, 2020

MOLINE — Donald Alfred Oppenheimer of Moline, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in his home at the age of 92. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice, First Congregational Church, Salvation Army or Moline Rotary Foundation.

Don was born Jan. 27, 1928, in Moline, to Alfred and Nina Oppenheimer. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and graduated from Iowa State with a degree in mechanical engineering. He married Nancy Haddick on March 24, 1951. She died Nov. 1, 2010. Don co-founded Harrington Signal Company in Moline with his grandfather, Fred Harrington. He worked for 57 years with his brothers, Ed and Gene, and retired in 2008.

Don served on the Salvation Army Board for more than two decades and on the boards of the former Lutheran Hospital and First Congregational Church. He was a member of Moline Rotary Club for over 50 years. He will be remembered for his strong love for his wife, family and home, and for unwavering honesty, kindness, fairness and generosity. He loved watching wildlife from his porch and family vacations at Crystal Lake, Mich. His family has fond memories of watching Don and Nancy happily dancing together at special occasions. He was a remarkable caregiver for his wife Nancy when she became ill.