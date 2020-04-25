MOLINE — Don Smart, 91, of Moline, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home. Per Don's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation rites have been accorded and burial of the ashes will take place at a later date.

Don served in the Korean Conflict on the front lines, and was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association. Don was a carpenter and life member of Carpenters Union 166. He taught at the carpenter school for 16 years, and was also Coordinator for three years. While he was a contractor, he built many homes in the Quad Cities and out-lying communities. He was assistant professor at Black Hawk College, teaching prisoners at East Moline Correctional Center. While living in Hawaii, he was a lecturer at Kapiolani College. He also worked at Pearl Harbor. Don returned to Moline to be closer to his grandchildren, whom he dearly loved.