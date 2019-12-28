December 11, 1963-December 15, 2019

MONTICELLO, Minn. — Don Reed of Monticello, Minn., formerly a Quad-Cities resident, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by children and grandchildren.

Services were Dec. 21. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family toward a memorial to be established in Don's Honor.

Donald Richard Reed was born on Dec. 11, 1936, in Winfield, Ala., the only son of Annie Lou (Bishop) Reed and Mack Lee Reed. They moved to Moline when Don was a teen. He married Darlene Curry June 12, 1954, at the Moline Gospel Temple where they were active members for years.

Don had an amazing work ethic, working 50 years in retail management in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota.

Those left to honor Don's memory include his eight children, 22 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Dave Carnithan; sister-in-law, Diane Carnithan; only niece, Jennifer Carnithan Chol; cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Darlene, on Feb. 9, 2019; his parents, in-laws, and only nephew, John David Carnithan.

Don devoted the last five years to the loving care of his wife who suffered from dementia. Don was a loving father and loyal friend. His was a life well-lived. He will be greatly missed.

