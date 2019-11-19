September 24, 2019
SILVIS — Dolores B. Rangel, 82, a longtime resident of Silvis, Ill., passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 24, 2019, at her home in Davenport. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Dolores was born on March 25, 1937, in Moline, the eldest daughter of Hilario and Lena (Blanco) Rangel. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Richard, Arthur and Hilario “Henry”.
Rev. Angel Sierra will officiate a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis, on Saturday, Nov. 23, at noon. A reception will follow at nearby Deerfield's Restaurant.