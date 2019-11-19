{{featured_button_text}}

September 24, 2019

SILVIS — Dolores B. Rangel, 82, a longtime resident of Silvis, Ill., passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 24, 2019, at her home in Davenport. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Dolores was born on March 25, 1937, in Moline, the eldest daughter of Hilario and Lena (Blanco) Rangel. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Richard, Arthur and Hilario “Henry”.

Rev. Angel Sierra will officiate a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis, on Saturday, Nov. 23, at noon. A reception will follow at nearby Deerfield's Restaurant.

To plant a tree in memory of Dolores Rangel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments