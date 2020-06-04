× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 2, 1936-June 2, 2020

MOLINE — Dolores Marie Barker, 84, of Moline passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home.

Private burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Dolores was born May 2, 1936 in Perth Amboy, NJ, the daughter of Steven and Eleanor (Otlowski) Lestuk. She married Joseph B. Barker, Sr. on July 23, 1955 in Perth Amboy, NJ.

Dolores retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1988. Dolores and Joe moved to Ellenton, FL in 1993 where they spent 11 wonderful years before returning to Illinois in 2005 to be closer to the growing family.

Dolores was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church, East Moline. She enjoyed being with her grandchildren, playing cards, square dancing, country western dancing and most of all, she loved going to the casino.