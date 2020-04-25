× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 28, 1926-April 21, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Dolores Jean Cralle, 93, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Private family funeral services and visitation will be held on Monday at the Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Burial will be Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family.

Dolores was born May 28, 1926, in Rock Island, the daughter of John William and Nellie (Sisco) Parr. She graduated from Rock Island High School with the Class of 1944. On Aug. 13, 1945, she married Dillon J. Cralle Jr. in Chicago. He preceded her in death on Oct. 13, 1994.

In her younger years she was employed by Rock Island County Recorder of Deeds, McCabes, and Friendship Manor, where she retired in 1990. Dolores was a member of Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church and its Triple C class. She was also a 67-year member of Milan American Legion Auxiliary 569, where she was a Past President. Dolores enjoyed spending time with family and friends, entertaining, traveling, and decorating her home. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Dolores collected Charlie Brown memorabilia and raised African Violets.