May 3, 1962-January 11, 2020

NORMAL — Dina Lynn Vaughan, 57, of Normal, Ill., passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, due to a short but extremely difficult battle with stomach cancer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was born on May 3, 1962, in Moline, to Howard and Bernadine Bowman. Dina moved to Normal, Ill., to attend Illinois State University. While in attendance at ISU, she met the love of her life, Nicholas Vaughan. After Dina graduated with her Bachelor's Degree in Applied Sciences, she planted roots in Normal where she continued her lifelong career in the Administrative Technology Department at Illinois State University. Nick and Dina were married Oct. 13, 1990, and were blessed with their two daughters, Nichole Bernadine in November 1993 and Gabrielle Noel in December 1995.

Dina lived every day to the fullest doing what she enjoyed and loved while being around those who made her laugh and smile. It was never surprising to hear that Dina would be at a rock concert, having a beer, starting a new sewing project, traveling, eating fantastic food and enjoying time with friends and family. As we are heartbroken by her passing, we are continuously reminded of her selflessness, caring nature and endless amount of love. Her loving memory will live on with those who were touched by her contagiously beautiful soul.