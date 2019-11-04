July 23, 1939-November 2, 2019
MOLINE — Diane Marie Shaw, 80, of Moline, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in hospice care at Friendship Manor in Rock Island, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.
Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline. Services will be Friday, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline.
Memorials may be made to The Center for Youth & Family Solutions, Rock Island.
Diane was born in Moline, on July 23, 1939, daughter of Harvey William Hill and Florence Frances McCarthy. She graduated from the Broadview Academy in Chicago, Ill. Her first marriage was to James Barton, with whom she had six children. After that, she married Keith Estes, and they had two children. Then she was married to Jay Shaw, who preceded her in death.
Early in life she was a bartender at the Elks and the Moline Viking Club. Then, for 19 years, she provided in-home day care. In addition to being a very proud and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she also gave years of service to fostering 40 children in the Quad-City area.
Survivors include a daughter, Debbi (Phil) Sloup, of Quincy, Ill.; sons, Tom (Patty) Barton, of Garland, Texas, Mike (Susie) Barton, of Woodlawn, Tenn., Steve (Sarah) Barton, of Milan, Ill., Troy Barton, of Moline, James (Julie) Barton Jr., of Moline, Keith (Jenny) Estes, of Rock Island, and Scott (Laura) Estes, of Milan; a sister, Barb Jones; a brother, Larry Hill; and 25 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
