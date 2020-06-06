× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 23, 1938-May 28, 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Diane Lee Knapp was born to Edna and Carl Brenstrom on March 23, 1938, in Moline and was called home by our Lord Jesus Christ on May 28, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colo., at the age of 82.

She attended Moline High School and graduated in the Class of 1955.

Her sister, Donna Mann, preceded her in death.

Diane is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Knapp with whom she shared 56 years and who was the love of her life. She was blessed with two daughters, Lisa Villa and Traci Kellner; five grandchildren, Brittany, Alicia, Tyler, Allison and Annika; and her great-granddaughter, Norah.

Diane will be missed dearly by her family and the many friends she has made in her lifetime. She touched so many lives with her faith, heart, and strength along her journey.

To read Diane's full obituary, please visit The Springs Funeral Services' website: tsfs.co

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to The Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation (pikespeakhospice.org/donate-today), 2550 Tenderfoot Hill Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80906.