February 19, 1989-April 28, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Diana S. Johnson, 31, of Rock Island, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Rock Island.

There will be no public service. A livestreamed service will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream

Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.

Diana was born on Feb. 19, 1989, in Rock Island, a daughter of Jerald Johnson and Sharrondia Houston. She attended Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, Second Baptist Church and Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her parents; children, Anayah Jackson, Mark Jackson Jr., Elijah Hicks, GaShyla Tate, DeMoni Hill; siblings, Cornelius Houston, Stanley Houston, Lexus Houston-Johnson; grandparents, Osler Houston, Diann Johnson, Joyce Johnson; and a host of other family.

Diana was preceded in death by her grandfather, James Johnson.

Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.

