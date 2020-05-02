× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 15, 1962-April 30, 2020

DAVENPORT — Diana M. Yerington, 57, Davenport, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home. Private family services will be held at St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline.

Diana Braet was born on July 15, 1962, in Moline, the daughter of Jerome and Joan (Crossman) Braet. She graduated from Alleman High School. Diana had worked at several area banks. She married Leo Yerington on July 6, 2001.

Survivors include her parents, Jerry and Joan Braet, East Moline; stepchildren, Keith, Leo, and Laura; many step-grandchildren; siblings, Debbie (Ryan) Erickson, Moline, Mike (Edie) Braet, Griffith, Ind., Don (Teresa) Braet, East Moline, Andy (Jackie) Braet, Moline, and Wendy (Tony) Kerker, East Moline; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her niece, Rebecca Braet and her grandparents.

