December 1, 1942-June 30, 2020

REYNOLDS — Dewayne A. Hawk, 77, of Reynolds, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home. A Celebration of Life Service will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 in at a time. Memorials may be made to the family.

Dewayne was born to Jesse and Myrtle Hawk on Dec. 1, 1942, in Thief River Falls, Minn. He attended Lincoln High School, Thief River Falls and he graduated from Total Energy at the Detroit Lakes AVTI in Detroit Lakes, Minn. Dewayne married the love of his life, Virginia Ekman at Evangelical Free Church in Newfolden, Minn., on July 19, 1969. Dewayne retired from Trinity Medical Center as a power plant operator after 30 years of service. In his younger years, Dewayne worked for Land O' Lakes and also worked as a logger, farmhand and horse trainer. He loved to spend time with his family, hunt, cook and watch Westerns and cooking shows on TV.