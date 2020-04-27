× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 9, 1925-April 25, 2020

ALEDO — Derald R. Jones, 95, of Aledo, Ill., died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Brookstone Senior Living in Aledo. In keeping with current requirements, private graveside services are Friday, May 1, 2020, at the Edgington Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted. Friends may pay their respects between 5 and 6 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. The family will not be present. Memorials may be left to the Mercer County Food Pantry. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

He was born April 9, 1925, in Renwick, Iowa, to Charles and Sydna Harris Jones. He graduated from Bloomfield High School in Bloomfield, Iowa. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school and was stationed at Red Hill in Hawaii as a teletype operator. On April 9, 1948, he married Arlene F. Brunk in Bloomfield, Iowa. She died March 11, 2006.

He was employed as an automotive mechanic in Aledo for many years. He worked at Ranney Automotive Co. and Anderson Motor Co., and retired from Essig Motors.

Derald was a member of the First Baptist Church in Aledo, Mercer County VFW Post 1571 and the American Legion Fallerans Post 121. He enjoyed fishing, traveling and attending his children's and grandchildren's activities.