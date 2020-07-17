× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 26, 1951-July 15, 2020

MOLINE — Dennis W. Wells, 68, of Moline, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

A visitation will be held Monday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to noon at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all attendees must wear a mask in the building. A graveside service and burial will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery on Arsenal Island at 12:30 p.m., with military honors accorded by American Legion Post 246.

Memorials may be made to QC Paws or HSU Heart Trust.

Dennis William Wells was born on Aug. 26, 1951, in Syracuse, N.Y., son of John Joseph and Doris Ann (Conway) Wells. In January 1974, he married Cynthia J. Parker, who survives.

Dennis graduated from North Syracuse Central High School, Henderson State University in Arkansas, and Command and General Staff College. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, from 1975 to 1986, and then worked in the Civilian Federal Service from 1987 until 2013 as a Logistics Management Specialist. His last employment was 2013 to 2020 for Domino’s Pizza.