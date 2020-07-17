August 26, 1951-July 15, 2020
MOLINE — Dennis W. Wells, 68, of Moline, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
A visitation will be held Monday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to noon at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all attendees must wear a mask in the building. A graveside service and burial will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery on Arsenal Island at 12:30 p.m., with military honors accorded by American Legion Post 246.
Memorials may be made to QC Paws or HSU Heart Trust.
Dennis William Wells was born on Aug. 26, 1951, in Syracuse, N.Y., son of John Joseph and Doris Ann (Conway) Wells. In January 1974, he married Cynthia J. Parker, who survives.
Dennis graduated from North Syracuse Central High School, Henderson State University in Arkansas, and Command and General Staff College. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, from 1975 to 1986, and then worked in the Civilian Federal Service from 1987 until 2013 as a Logistics Management Specialist. His last employment was 2013 to 2020 for Domino’s Pizza.
He was a voracious reader of history and political science, and served as family resource on those topics. He loved to play Solitaire, Candy Crush, and various online games. Dennis was a good father and husband, kind, generous, and loving. He lives on in the lives of his sons and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Cynthia, survivors include his sons, Patrick (Daniela Gregory) Wells and Stephen (Brittney) Wells; grandchildren, Francesco Wells and Viviana Wells; his mother-in-law, Helen Parker; sisters, JoAnn (Bill) Munroe, Mary Ellen Johnson, and Barbara (Kevin) Bennett; brothers, James (Barbara) Wells and Thomas (Cheryl McCrea) Wells; sister-in-law, Leslie (Mrs. John) Parker; brother-in-law, Joseph (Terri) Parker, several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and dear friends, Susan Williams, Pat Jones, Becky Chiapetta, Susan Brock, Brandon Jett, and Holly Skiver.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Jacqueline Borio and brother-in-law, Charles Borio; his father-in-law, Max Parker, and his brother-in-law, John Parker.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.
