Dennis R. Bush

April 28, 1943-December 1, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Dennis R. Bush, 76, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. A memorial service for Denny will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. A Celebration of Life social will immediately follow the funeral service at Riverfront Grille, 4619 34th Street Court, Rock Island, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family and will be split between BHASED and Mayo Clinic Cancer Research.

Dennis was born April 28, 1943, in Rock Island, a son of Walter R. and Shirley C. (Tacey) Bush.

He graduated from Alleman High School in 1961 and served his country in the U.S. Army.

Dennis married Diana Burns on Oct. 2, 1981, in Milan. He spent his working years as a farmer and owner of Bush Electric. He was an avid sportsman who loved snowmobiling, riding ATVs and watching sports. He was a Chicago Cubs and Bears fan and a member of the Namakagon Trail Groomers Club. He enjoyed NASCAR, traveling and mowing his lawn. He looked forward to the Wednesday morning breakfast club at Two Sisters' in Milan (and Scamper Inn, in earlier years). He was very proud of his family, and he spent two years caring for his special-needs granddaughter, Alayna.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Diana; daughters, Angela (Dana) DeKeyrel, Illinois City, and Annette (Mike) Epperly, Sherrard; grandchildren, Lexi, Doug and Alayna DeKeyrel and Audrey and Will Epperly; siblings, Darrel (Teresa) Bush, Taylor Ridge, and Bruce (Mary) Bush, Dahinda. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Beth; and a grandson, Drake DeKeyrel.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

Service information

Dec 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 7, 2019
10:00AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematory
201 4th Ave E.
Milan, IL 61264
Dec 7
Celebration of Life Gathering
Saturday, December 7, 2019
11:00AM-3:00PM
Riverfront Grille
4619 34th Street Ct. W
Rock Island, IL 61201
