February 13, 1949-January 13, 2020
SILVIS — Dennis Miner, 70, of Silvis, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, Davenport.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to his family for a fund to be established in his name.
Dennis was born on Feb. 13, 1949, in Moline, the son of Vere and Mary (Cahalan) Miner. He married Bobette Rae Kahl on Sept. 12, 1970, at St. Mary's Church, East Moline. He retired in June of 2000 from the Eagle Warehouse, Milan.
He was very involved in his community and served as Past President of Silvis Little League, where he also coached baseball and softball, and served as an umpire for Silvis Little League District 5. He was also active with the Silvis School Board, Silvis PTA, Junior Panther Football Coach and a scout master for the Silvis Troops. Dennis liked to be outdoors fishing, hunting and tending to his large vegetable garden.
He had a wonderful sense of humor and was very ornery. He loved to pull pranks on his family and friends. Most important to Dennis was being with his family and being an active grandparent.
Survivors include his wife, Bobette; children, Kurt (Missy) Miner, New Boston, Kevin (Pam) Miner, Vanleer, Tenn., and Kent (Wendy) Miner, Silvis; grandchildren, Kursten, Kaylen, Kaden, Austin, Sam, and Kloey; great-grandson, Oliver; sisters, Pegi Miner, San Antonio, Texas, Barb (Jim) Norwood, San Antonio, Texas, Donna (Bill) Banta, New Liberty, Iowa, and Pat (Tom) Mapes, Davenport; brothers, Dan (Becky) Miner, East Moline, Mike (Sandy) Miner, Decatur, Ill., Ron (Dawn) Miner, Colona, and Tom (Sherry) Miner, East Moline; stepbrothers and stepsisters, Dixie Wilson, Moline, Nancy Wilson, Little Rock, Ark,, Larry (Ester) Wilson, Winter Haven, Fla., Tom (Vickie) Wilson, Colona, Jackie (Vickie) Sanders, Rapids City, Ill., Kathy McWade, Colona, and Karen (Don) Kern, Kingman, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and stepbrothers, Delbert Wilson and Dan Wilson.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.