× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 8, 1942- May 5, 2020

GENESEO — Dennis M. Ryner, 77, formerly of Geneseo a resident of Kewanee Care Center, Kewanee, died there on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private family services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2020, at North Cemetery, Geneseo, Ill. Rev. Melva England will officiate. Memorials may be directed for his wife, Connie Ryner, and mailed in care of Stackhouse-Moore, 225 E. Park, St. Geneseo, IL 61254.

Dennis was born Sept. 8, 1942, in Rudd, Iowa, the son of Willard and Shirley (Chesnut) Ryner. Dennis served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1964. He married Connie Motz on Nov. 13, 1965, in Mason City, Iowa. She survives. Dennis had worked for Tri-City Blue Print, Moline, DeSaulniers Printing, in both Moline and Milan, and for the Geneseo Republic, Geneseo.

Memberships include Grace United Methodist Church, Geneseo; Geneseo Moose Lodge; and the Geneseo American Legion. Dennis enjoyed sports, playing softball, bowling, playing cards and gardening. In his retirement he mowed lawns for several Geneseo families. Dennis deeply loved his family and enjoyed talking and spending time with them.