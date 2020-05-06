September 8, 1942- May 5, 2020
GENESEO — Dennis M. Ryner, 77, formerly of Geneseo a resident of Kewanee Care Center, Kewanee, died there on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private family services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2020, at North Cemetery, Geneseo, Ill. Rev. Melva England will officiate. Memorials may be directed for his wife, Connie Ryner, and mailed in care of Stackhouse-Moore, 225 E. Park, St. Geneseo, IL 61254.
Dennis was born Sept. 8, 1942, in Rudd, Iowa, the son of Willard and Shirley (Chesnut) Ryner. Dennis served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1964. He married Connie Motz on Nov. 13, 1965, in Mason City, Iowa. She survives. Dennis had worked for Tri-City Blue Print, Moline, DeSaulniers Printing, in both Moline and Milan, and for the Geneseo Republic, Geneseo.
Memberships include Grace United Methodist Church, Geneseo; Geneseo Moose Lodge; and the Geneseo American Legion. Dennis enjoyed sports, playing softball, bowling, playing cards and gardening. In his retirement he mowed lawns for several Geneseo families. Dennis deeply loved his family and enjoyed talking and spending time with them.
Survivors include his wife, Connie; daughters, Diane Hale, Rock Island, Denise Goodrich Krantz (Billy), Cambridge; son, Greg Ryner, Bolivar, Mo.; grandchildren, Kyle Ryner, Josh Hale, Justin Goodrich, Sean Goodrich, Kelley Winters, Lindsey Balmor, Rachael Ryner and Andrew Ryner; and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Charlene Brayden, Altoona, Iowa; brothers, Joel Ryner and Gene Ryner, both of Nora Springs, Iowa; and nephew, Joe Braydon; and niece, Cindy Mosier; and special friends, Jim Goodrich and Alissa Ogle Ryner. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Video Tribute may be viewed and condolences expressed by visiting Dennis' obituary at www.stackhousemoore.com.
