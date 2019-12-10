September 28, 1944-December 8, 2019

MILAN — Dennis L. Hutton, 75, of Milan, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Burial, with military honors presented by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 299, will be at National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Dennis was born Sept. 28, 1944, in Moline, a son of Clifford and Beulah Kistenmacher Hutton. He graduated from Rock Island High School, Class of 1962. Dennis and Shari L. Fritz were united in marriage on Nov. 25, 1967, in Rock Island.

Dennis served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. Following his military service, he worked at I.H. Farmall Works for nine years. He then was a police officer for the Rock Island Police Department for 31 years. Following his retirement, he was a security guard for Trinity Hospital for 10 years.

Dennis was a member of Two Rivers United Methodist Church, Rock Island. He was an avid Rock Island Rocks fan and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved his family and grand-dogs, “Maisy” and “Change Up”.