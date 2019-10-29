February 5, 1947-Monday, October 28, 2019
COLONA — Funeral services for Dennis J. “Denny” Stanek, 72, of Colona, Ill., will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Dayton Corners Cemetery, Colona. Mr. Stanek died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Denny was born Feb. 5, 1947, in Davenport, the son of Edwin and Mildred (Priest) Stanek. He married Karen Miller in August of 1964. He later married Sandy Lydon on Jan. 24, 1976, in Colona. He retired from Crossroads Ford, Raleigh N.C., in 2000. The most important thing in Denny's life was his family, especially his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He enjoyed animals and his dogs, socializing, his autos and was an avid NASCAR fan.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy; daughter, Denelle (Jack) Miller, East Moline; grandchildren: James (Emilee), Christopher, Cody, Drew, Kendall, Cameron, Ashley and Alyssa; sisters, Jackie (Loy) Wood, Colona, and Jeanie (Dave) Rounds, Colona.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his triplet sons, Edwin, Dennis and Frank; sons, Mark and Brian Stanek, and Todd Hemphill.
The family would like to thank UnityPoint Hospice, especially Amber and Rhonda, for their exceptional care.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.