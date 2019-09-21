February 21, 1952-September 20, 2019
GENESEO — Dennis D. Renner, 67, of Geneseo, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at his home in Geneseo. Cremation rites have been accorded per his wishes. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel will be assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Geneseo Athletics Department.
Dennis was born Feb. 21, 1952, the son of Leroy and Corella (Fehlman) Renner, in Morrison, Ill. He graduated from Atkinson High School, and then served bravely in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Dennis worked for the maintenance department at Geneseo School District for 25 years. He was a longtime IHSA referee for basketball, football, soccer and baseball. He performed referee and umpire duties for over 30 years. He collected stamps, enjoyed fishing and was an avid Cubs and Illini fan.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving life partner, Phyllis Moskowitz; daughters, Tracy (Mike) Nicholas, Galesburg, Sarah (Sean) Hocking, Mattoon, Ill.; sons, Travis Renner, Geneseo, Michael (LeAnn) Moskowitz, Des Moines, Iowa; grandchildren, Drake Ziegler, Liam and Benne Hocking, Jillyan and Kaleb Nicholas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Corella; and his brother, Kenneth “Buck” Renner. To share a message of sympathy with the family, visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.