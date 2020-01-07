November 21, 1936-December 31, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Dennis A. Swenson, 83, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Funeral services will be noon on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at First United Presbyterian Church, Moline, with visitation one hour prior to services. Visitation will also be 4–7 p.m. Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island. Inurnment will be at a later date in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be left to church or Pregnancy Resources QC.
Dennis was born on Nov. 21, 1936, in Moline, the son of Emmett and Leona (Reuter) Swenson. He married Carol Wenos on Sept. 19, 1959, in First United Presbyterian Church, Moline. He had served in the United States Army Reserve.
Mr. Swenson had been employed at Modern Woodman Insurance Co., Rock Island, in the Public Relations Department and later was manager of the Printing Building.
Dennis was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was a member of First United Presbyterian Church, Moline. He also enjoyed photography, playing cards with his friends at Modern Woodman, was an avid bowler, diehard fan of the Chicago Cubs, Rocky and Augustana sports. In his earlier years, he loved playing baseball, golf and operating Carden Collectibles with Carol.
Survivors include his wife, Carol; children, Sharon (Kirk) Hakanson, Lynn (Mark) Rognstad, David Swenson, Rob (Cheryl) Swenson; grandchildren, Robin (Brian) Grunder, Shawn Hakanson, Kirbi (Brandon) Stone, Morgan (Marc) Yerry, Kaylyn Hakanson, Amy Rognstad, Emerson Swenson, Steven (Kim Marie) Sullivan, Allyse Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Nathan Paulsen, Marisa Paulsen, Claire Paulsen, Danielle Paulsen, Gavyn Cowan, Beckett Yerry; brother, Duane (Susie) Swenson; sister-in-law, Gail Wenos; brothers-in-law, David (Jeanne) Wenos, Richard (Colleen) Wenos; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Logan Swenson; and great-granddaughter, Adalyn Gedde.
Service information
4:00AM-7:00PM
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201