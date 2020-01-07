November 21, 1936-December 31, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Dennis A. Swenson, 83, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

Funeral services will be noon on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at First United Presbyterian Church, Moline, with visitation one hour prior to services. Visitation will also be 4–7 p.m. Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island. Inurnment will be at a later date in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be left to church or Pregnancy Resources QC.

Dennis was born on Nov. 21, 1936, in Moline, the son of Emmett and Leona (Reuter) Swenson. He married Carol Wenos on Sept. 19, 1959, in First United Presbyterian Church, Moline. He had served in the United States Army Reserve.

Mr. Swenson had been employed at Modern Woodman Insurance Co., Rock Island, in the Public Relations Department and later was manager of the Printing Building.