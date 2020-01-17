March 27, 1955-January 16, 2020
PORT BYRON — Dennis A. Johnson, 64, of Port Byron, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. Burials will be in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Visitation will be from 11 am. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Dennis Johnson Memorial Fund.
You have free articles remaining.
Dennis Andrew Johnson was born March 27, 1955, in Kewanee, the son of Joseph and Bernice Dupre Johnson. He was educated in Cambridge schools. His marriage to Susan Harvey Moy took place on Feb. 16, 2000, in Rock Island. Dennis farmed with his father in Henry County until 1993 and then became a truck driver. He was currently driving for Crete Transportation out of Mankato, Minn. Dennis enjoyed puzzles, gardening, NASCAR and his two favorite dogs.
Those surviving are his wife, Susan; his children, Dawn (Mike) Dunbar, Moline, Dennis (Lisa) Johnson, Geneseo, and Amanda (Brett Rule) Johnson, Coal Valley; nine grandchildren, Mackenzie and Kristopher Dunbar, Kyler, Madison, Nathan, Zack, and Lexi, Johnson, and Kaylynn and Peyton Rule. Other survivors include a sister, Debra (Pete) VanDerSnick, Orion; three brothers, David J. Johnson, Moline, Daniel and Jane Johnson, Newton, Iowa, and Douglas Johnson, Cambridge. His parents preceded him in death.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.stackhousemoore.com.