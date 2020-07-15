October 8, 1965-July 14, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Denise M. Sullivan, 54, of Rock Island, died suddenly on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her home. A funeral service will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. A public visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of RICCA (Rock Island County Council on Addictions), 1607 John Deere Road, East Moline, IL 61244.
Denise was born in Chicago, Ill., on Oct. 8, 1965, the daughter of Arthur and Elaine Modrow Horneck. She graduated from Mount Alvernia High School and took several classes at Robert Morris University, both of Chicago. Denise moved to Rock Island in the late '80s.
Denise made a career of phlebotomy. She worked as a branch manager for LabCorp in Davenport for many years and twice worked for UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island, formerly Franciscan Hospital. She was proud to be currently working as the inpatient lead phlebotomist at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.
Denise enjoyed living life with a passion. You always knew she was around with her loud playful voice. Denise absolutely loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their various events. She enjoyed bouncing from softball diamond to softball diamond with her fiancé, Ron; over 20 years while watching him play in many games and tournaments. Denise always put her family first and was extremely proud of her children's many accomplishments. She was so happy to have been able to spend her last weekend in Florida celebrating her father's 86th birthday. Denise was a lover of animals, especially the many dogs and cats she had throughout the years.
On July 1, 2020, she celebrated 29 years clean and sober. Denise always prided herself on this accomplishment and accredited her many friends and acquaintances through the AA program for achieving this milestone.
Those left to cherish her memory include her fiancé of 21 years, Ron Foster, Rock Island; children, Joseph (Brittney) Perez and Elisa Mason, both of Rock Island; grandchildren, Kaydence Mason, Collin Perez, Ben and Sofie Foster, and Kendyl and Stella Edwards; parents, Arthur and Elaine Horneck, Leesburg, Fla.; brother, Rich (Rita Wilke) Hynes, Melrose Park, Ill.; Ron's children, Chip (Rachel) Foster, Jay (Tifani) Foster and Ryan Foster; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Dale and Donald Horneck; and sisters, Debbie Maldonado and Sherry Kozan.
