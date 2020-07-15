× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 8, 1965-July 14, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Denise M. Sullivan, 54, of Rock Island, died suddenly on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her home. A funeral service will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. A public visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of RICCA (Rock Island County Council on Addictions), 1607 John Deere Road, East Moline, IL 61244.

Denise was born in Chicago, Ill., on Oct. 8, 1965, the daughter of Arthur and Elaine Modrow Horneck. She graduated from Mount Alvernia High School and took several classes at Robert Morris University, both of Chicago. Denise moved to Rock Island in the late '80s.

Denise made a career of phlebotomy. She worked as a branch manager for LabCorp in Davenport for many years and twice worked for UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island, formerly Franciscan Hospital. She was proud to be currently working as the inpatient lead phlebotomist at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.