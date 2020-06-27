Denise E. Retherford

Visitation will be 1-7pm Sunday, June 28th at Joy United Methodist Church. A private funeral service will be held Monday. Burial will be in Eliza Creek Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions all social distancing practices will be observed. Memorials may be made to Joy United Methodist Church, Joy Community Fire Department, or Eliza Creek Cemetery.

Denise was born March 3, 1955 in Moline, IL the daughter of Edmund and Leona Hofer Swanson. She married William “Steve” Retherford June 10, 1973 in Joy. Denise was a receptionist at Advantage Family Chiropractic in Aledo and had just celebrated her 20th Anniversary there. She enjoyed antique stores and flea markets and working in her flower garden. She loved gathering with friends and family, especially for the 4th of July. She especially loved spending time with her granddaughter Makenzie.