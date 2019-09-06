September 23, 1937-September 5, 2019
MOLINE — Denis P. Ceurvorst, 81, of Moline, a beloved husband, loving father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 5, 2019 at UnityPoint, Rock Island surrounded by family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Monday, September 9, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation will be 3-6pm with a rosary at 2:30pm Sunday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline with military honors by Moline American Legion Post 246. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church, St. Mary's Food Pantry or Women's Choice Center.
Denis was born September 23, 1937, the son of Paul and Gladys (Wetsell) Ceurvorst. He married Loretta DeMeyer on October 7, 1961.
Denis was a 1955 Alleman High School graduate and served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a Union Electrician before starting the Belgian Village Inn in 1977 for 19 years. During retirement he worked for Act II as a driver.
As a devout Catholic, he made thousands of rosaries for various missions. When his vision dimmed, he focused his effort in praying for others. He was often seen riding his 3 wheel bicycle disregarding the safety precaution of a helmet. His unique sense of humor will always be remembered.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Loretta; children, Karen (Shawn) Manning, Anne (Terry) Zurn, Denise Ford, Tim Ceurvorst (Dorota), Jeanie Ceurvorst and Craig (Nikki) Ceurvorst; grandchildren, Jessica, Katie, Megan, Devon, Austin, Blake, Chase, Mitch, Erica, Chandler, Aiden, Felicia, Sarah, Christian, Samantha and 10 great grandchildren.
Our special thanks to the Fire Department, Paramedics, staff at UnityPoint, Deacon Pat and Father Mark DeSutter for their compassionate care.
“Once was Blind but now I See”
May he rest in peace.
Condolences may be left or video viewed at www.RaffertyFunerals.com