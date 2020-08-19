DeLoris Goodrow

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 29th, 1929 - August 15, 2020

EAST MOLINE — DeLoris M. Goodrow, 91, of East Moline, formerly of Savanna, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice Home.

Funeral Service will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, 2 p.m. at the Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday.

DeLoris was born on Jan. 29, 1929, daughter of Asa and Eula (Clark) Kurth. She grew up on her family's farm and attended Cedar Rapids High School. It was in school were DeLoris met the love of her life, Robert Goodrow. The couple quickly became high school sweethearts. After school, DeLoris and Robert married in 1945, while Robert was serving in the Navy. The couple celebrated 65 years of marriage, until Robert's passing in 2012.

Family was central in DeLoris's life. She was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She would do anything for her grandchildren. DeLoris liked to read, do puzzles, and cook. She was known for her amazing pot roasts, the fragrance of which would fill up the house on many family gatherings.