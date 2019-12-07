June 11, 1936-December 4, 2019

SILVIS — Funeral services for Delores M. DuPrey, 83, of Silvis, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Mrs. DuPrey died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Delores Smet was born June 11, 1936, in Moline, the daughter of Andrew and Mary Willaert Smet. She graduated from United Township High School in 1954. She married Andrew DuPrey Jan. 21, 1956, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, East Moline. He passed away Feb. 25, 2006. Delores retired in 2004 from the Planning Division at the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, Rock Island District, after 25 years of service.

Survivors include her children, Andrew (Lory) DuPrey Jr., East Moline, Daniel (Mary) DuPrey, East Moline, Joanne (Anthony) Lieving, Colona, Mary Maher (John Tubbs) Hampton, and John DuPrey, Silvis; grandchildren, Kayla (Zach) Bostic, Andrea (Nathan) Freeman, Kyle (Amanda) DuPrey, Evan DuPrey, Kelsey Lieving, Monica Lieving and Amanda Maher; great-grandchildren, Liana Soliz and Elsie Freeman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Joyce Sodeman, Joseph Smet and Junior Smet.