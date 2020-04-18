× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 24, 1929- April 12, 2020

MOLINE — Delores Lucille Henderson, 90, of Moline, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Moline. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family or American Cancer Society. Online condolences and updates on her celebration of life may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Delores was born Oct. 24, 1929, in Davenport to Charles and Norma (Meinert) Daniels. She married John Henderson on May 22, 1949, in East Moline. He preceded her in death. Delores was a proud and established housekeeper for over 30 years.

Above all, she loved her family dearly, especially Sundays when they would eat dinner together. She spent many summers camping at Woodhaven Lakes where they owned property. She enjoyed traveling with her family and friends, especially going on cruises and she looked forward once a month to playing quarter games with her family.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Janice Loy and Richard Henderson; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Jack Daniels and Chuck Daniels; sisters, Leoria Denato, Betty Welch, Pete Franks, Babe Jameson, Linda Bacus and Shirley Bonnett.

In addition to her parents and husband, Delores was preceded in death by her sons, John and Mike Henderson; great-grandson, Kayden Johnson; brothers, Carl and James Daniels; and sister, Jean Bloomquist.

