November 24, 1929-February 11, 2020
HAMPTON — Delores L. Fryxell, 90, of Hampton, formerly of Rock Island and Moline, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Moline. There will be a visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Private graveside services will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Delores was born Nov. 24, 1929, in Unionville, Mo., a daughter of Lloyd and Marie Sumpter Shadden. She married Kenneth Hinson in Missouri in 1947. They later divorced. She married Keith Fryxell in June of 1958 in Moline. He preceded her in death.
You have free articles remaining.
Delores had a kind spirit and passion for life, family and friends. She enjoyed various occupations and activities throughout her life. She was devoted to her family and friends as they were to her.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Delores' granddaughter, Rebecca Hinson, for all the special and kind care she gave Delores during her illness.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children (and spouses), Jack Hinson, Silvis, Ill., Larry (Theresa) Hinson, Rock Island, Jane (Tony) Tobias, Hampton, Ill., Donna (Tom) Giebelstein, Davenport, and Joshua (Becky) Fryxell, East Moline; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Patty Sury, Unionville, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; children: Gary and Jerry Hinson, and Kathy Belz; sisters: Betty, Margel, Jean, Wanda and Barb: brothers: Bill, Bob, Tom and Dick; stepfather, Bill Morris; and sisters-in-law, Linda Hinson and Sue Belz.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com.
Service information
1:00PM-3:00PM
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201