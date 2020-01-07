Delores L. Argo
ROCK ISLAND

Delores L. Argo

  • Updated
Delores L. Argo

November 21, 1937-January 3, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Delores L. Argo, 82, of Rock Island, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

A memorial gathering for Mrs. Argo will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Argo Management Company, 2108 E. 2nd Street, Coal Valley. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family.

Delores Mefford was born on Nov. 21, 1937, in Bussey, Iowa. She married John Argo on Jan. 6, 1979, in Tracy, Iowa.

Mrs. Argo had worked as a realtor at Southtowne Realty, Moline. She was an avid supporter and donated often to the Disabled American Veterans and Boys Town. She enjoyed spending time at local casinos.

Survivors include her husband, John; son, Robert Clark, Bussey, Iowa; stepchildren, Wade (Denise) Argo, Coal Valley, Wyatt Argo, Moline, and Lisa Argo, Davenport; stepgrandchildren, Caleb Argo, Melissa Wells, Nathaniel Argo; stepgreat-grandchildren, Quinlin, Aisha, Analise, Conner and Ella.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Larry Mefford, Junior Mefford, Barbara Long and Marcella Holtz.

Service information

Jan 11
Gathering of Family and Friends
Saturday, January 11, 2020
1:00PM-4:00PM
Argo Management Company
2108 E. 2nd Street
Coal Valley, IL 61240
