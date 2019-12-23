LAURINBURG, N.C. — Delores J. Eshleman, 88, of Laurinburg, N.C., formerly of Aledo, Ill., passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at her home. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at College Avenue Presbyterian Church in Aledo. Burial is in the Viola Cemetery. There is no visitation. Memorials may be made to the Mercer County Historical Society or the Alternatives for the Older Adult in Moline. Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com .

Dolores Needham was born in Peoria on May 18, 1931, the only daughter of Dewey and Mabel (Guthrie) Needham. She attended grade school in the two-room schoolhouse in Gilchrist and delivered newspapers on her two-mile walk back to her home. She attended Viola High School, where her lowest grade (B+) was achieved in Home Economics. Upon graduation, she was recruited to work at the National Bank of Aledo. It was while working at the bank that the new head of the Guidance Department at the Roosevelt Military Academy walked into the lobby. Dee introduced herself to Captain Philip Eshleman, and many dates over five-cent cups of coffee followed. They were married on Nov. 3, 1962, at College Avenue Presbyterian Church in Aledo. She would enjoy 51 years in the family home directly across the street where she was married.