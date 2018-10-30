Delores Beyhl

October 13, 1924-October 29, 2018
DAVENPORT — Delores Arlene Hultgren Beyhl, 94, of Davenport, formerly of McGregor Iowa, Dubuque, Iowa, East Moline and Port Byron, died Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Davenport.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, and also from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Beacon of Hope Hospice. All need to use 60th Street for access to the funeral home.
She was born on Oct. 13, 1924, in McGregor, daughter of Arthur and Adelia Eggen Hultgren. She married Fred Beyhl on July 28, 1944, at the Naval Air Station in San Diego.
She liked crafting and ceramics. She was an avid card player and enjoyed spending time with her children and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are sons, Roger Beyhl, of Iowa City, Iowa, Randy (Bonnie) Beyhl, of Davenport, and Mark (Alecia) Beyhl, of Bettendorf; daughters, Mary Drobushevich, of East Moline, Julia Flynn, of Bettendorf, Linda (Bob) Powell, of Melbourne, Fla., Sara (Todd) Leach, of Roscoe, Ill., and Lorraine Trammell, of El Cajon, Calif.; 23 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Adelia Hultgren; husband, Fred Beyhl; son, David Beyhl; daughter, Patricia Thorndike; brother, Richard (Della) Hultgren; and sisters, Alice (Clyde) Clough, Irene (Keith) Williams, previously married to Carroll Henkes, and Jean (Harry) Smith.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Beacon of Hope Hospice.
