July 4, 1924-March 18, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Della M. Koster, 95, of Rock Island, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her home. Graveside services for Della will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island, at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the American Cancer Society.

Della was born on July 4, 1924, in Dubuque, Iowa, a daughter of Roy and Martha (Frye) Edminster. She married Leo Koster on Dec. 29, 1924, in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on Sept. 24, 1998. Mrs. Koster worked as a supervisor at Jaydon Inc., Rock Island, for 24 years before her retirement. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie No. 956, Rock Island. Della enjoyed sewing, traveling, reading and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children, Donna “Mitzi” (Robert) Christenson, Rock Island, Donald (Candy) Koster, Rock Island, and Timothy (Joanne) Koster, Illinois City; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Rodney (Diane) Edminster, Dubuque.

Della was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo; siblings, Leta Beadle and Robert Edminster. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

Service information Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island

1500 31st Avenue

Rock Island, IL 61201 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.