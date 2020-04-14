× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 22, 1931-April 13, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Delia Cecile Thornton, 88, of Rock Island, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her family present.

Delia was born on June 22, 1931, in Lavaca, Ala., to Alphonso Chaney and Gertrude Morgan Chaney. In 1992, she retired from Friendship Manor where she worked in the Nutrition Department. She was a phenomenal cook. She loved her family dearly and was dearly loved by her family. Delia is a member of the church of Christ and looked forward to being with the Lord Jesus Christ.

Delia was preceded in death by her parents; 11 siblings; her husband, Delano Thornton Sr.; and a daughter, Delphine Conley. She leaves to cherish her memory four children: Delano Thornton Jr. (Wanda) of Charlotte, N.C., Thomas Thornton (Renita), of Greensboro, N.C., Wanda Shelton, of Rock Island, and Bo Thornton (La Shonda), of Miramar, Fla.; grandchildren: Tawanna Lee, Cyrus Shelton, Carmella Thornton, Derek Thornton, Christie Moye (Harold), Nicole Gibbs, Danielle Thornton and Chris Thornton; great-grandchildren: Cameron, Austin and Miles; brother-in-law, Tommy Agee; sister-in-law, Emma Chaney; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund.

Online condolences maybe left to Delia's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.

