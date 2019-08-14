June 28, 1957-August 12, 2019
MOLINE — Debra J. Fry, 62, of Moline, passed away in her sleep on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at her home.
A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
An early childhood educator and lifelong child advocate, Debra touched the lives of thousands of children and families, most recently as a preschool teacher at Moline Kids Campus. She was a teacher, mentor, guide and unofficial grandmother to every child she met, instilling a love of reading and learning for all.
Debra was born on June 28, 1957, in Rock Island, a daughter of Junior and Betty (Rooks) Fry. Survivors include her children, Clio (Bill) Hathaway, San Jose, Calif., Jared Fry, Adam Fry and Aaron Fry, all of Moline; siblings, Hal (Sue) Fry, Hampton, Gary Fry, East Moline, and Clarence Fry, Florida.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Child Abuse Council of the Quad Cities or to your local public library.