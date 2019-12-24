Deborah 'Ruby' K. DeLaere

August 21, 1950-December 13, 2019

Deborah K. Delaere, 69, Normal, Ill., passed away Friday Dec. 13, at McLean County Nursing Home. A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 11 from 4 to 7 at the Eagles Club in Carbon Cliff.

Debbie was born Aug. 21, 1950, in East Moline, to Ernie and Ruth Ruby. She graduated from UTHS, class of 1969. She married Alan Delaere on Feb.22, 1969. She retired from Quad City Bank and Trust, where she loved her co-workers.

Survivors include her grateful sons, Marc, Normal, Ill., Eric, Chicago. She had three grandchildren: Colin, Torin and Taylor; two sisters, Sherry and Phyllis; her mother-in-law, Ella May Winger; and sisters-in-law: Lynn (Richard), Dawn (Jerry) Daugherty and Dinah (David) Leibovitz. She was preceded in death by her father, Ernie, and mother, Ruth; her brother, Joe, which she had an amazing bond.

