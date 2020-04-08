November 17, 1952- April 4, 2020
MOLINE — Deborah L. Cunningham, 67, of Moline, Ill., passed away peacefully at home with her loved ones at her side on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held later with inurnment in Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline.
Memorials may be made to Wayne Cunningham for a family fund to be established.
Debbie was born November 17, 1952, in Moline, daughter of Wayne and Delores (Zimmerman) Jones. She was employed for 26 years at Motel 6 in Moline as housekeeping supervisor. She loved M&Ms and collected M&M memorabilia and Indian Dream Catchers. When she was younger, she enjoyed softball and bowling. Debbie loved her dogs, and especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Survivors include her partner in life, Mark Rodriguez of Moline; son, Wayne (Bobbie) Cunningham of Moline; daughter, Tara (Mike) Ochoa of Colona, Ill.; grandchildren, Alonso Ochoa, Jeffrey Cunningham, Christian Cunningham, Isaiah Ochoa and Jazmine Cunningham; great-grandchildren, Lilliana Cunningham and Audrey Cunningham; brothers, Gary (Christine) Jones of Phoenix, Ariz., and Rick Jones and Bill Jones of Moline; and sisters, Cheryl (Stew) Ebner of Minneapolis, Minn., and Denise Teaque of Maryland.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Christopher Cunningham; a brother, Mike Jones; and a nephew, Mike Jones Jr.
