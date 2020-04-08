× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 17, 1952- April 4, 2020

MOLINE — Deborah L. Cunningham, 67, of Moline, Ill., passed away peacefully at home with her loved ones at her side on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held later with inurnment in Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline.

Memorials may be made to Wayne Cunningham for a family fund to be established.

Debbie was born November 17, 1952, in Moline, daughter of Wayne and Delores (Zimmerman) Jones. She was employed for 26 years at Motel 6 in Moline as housekeeping supervisor. She loved M&Ms and collected M&M memorabilia and Indian Dream Catchers. When she was younger, she enjoyed softball and bowling. Debbie loved her dogs, and especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.