September 25, 1970-October 26, 2019
COAL VALLEY — Deborah J. Gibbs, 49, of Coal Valley, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at her home. A memorial visitation will be Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. followed by a time of remembrance starting at 6:30 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of the QC Animal Welfare Center, Milan.
Deborah was born in Fridley, Minn. on Sept. 25, 1970, a daughter of Ernest James and Margaret Madden Ellefson Freyberger. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Ambrose University, Davenport. Deborah married John Gibbs on June 17, 2000, in Moline.
Deborah worked 37 years as a general manager of McDonald's, 2701 69th Ave. Ct., Moline (near QC airport). She loved to travel and spend time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, John Gibbs, Coal Valley; daughter, Sydney Gibbs, Coal Valley; son, Aidan Gibbs, Coal Valley; brother, Troy (Tracy) Freyberger, Rock Island; and nieces, Makenna Freyberger, Davenport, and Madysen Freyberger, Rock Island.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com.