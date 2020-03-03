Deborah (Debbie) Ann Miller

Debbie's compassion and love for her children and friends was directly reflected in her work as a Medical Assistant. Her selflessness and devotion were unmistakable, and her patients were the direct beneficiary of this. Along with this, her colleagues were allowed the opportunity to create a lifelong friendship with Debbie. Her strongest friendship, however, was formed when she met Jed. They were instantly and powerlessly in love with each other, and this was the beginning of their “Brady Bunch” style family. After marrying on Aug. 30, 2008, their families immediately grew. Debbie accepted and loved Jed's children, Amber and Eric, as her own, just as Jed did with Brad and Heather. This love only grew with the addition of four “child-in-laws” and 13 grandchildren. No matter how strong Debbie's love and adoration for her children was, nothing could compare to her grandchildren.

Jed and Debbie would climb mountains for their grandchildren ... even if those mountains were just the couch cushions piled up on the floor during a sleepover. The sleepovers at grandma and grandpa's were a highlight for all their grandchildren. Not only was bedtime never brought up, but where else could you watch movies in your make-shift tent, eat junk food well past “Mom and Dad's” bedtime and always have fresh pancakes or waffles for breakfast. If it wasn't a sleepover, it was a pool party. With a treasure chest of pool toys and floaties, and a cooler full of juice boxes and snacks, summertime was never boring at grandma and grandpa's. Although these were great times, nothing could compare to Christmas. This is when Debbie would shine the brightest, by tying her cherished family traditions to the newly created ones each year. Not to mention the piles of presents awaiting the grandchildren, which made it seem that Santa Claus made an additional stop each year at Grandma Debbie and Grandpa Jed's house.