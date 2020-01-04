April 11, 1957-January 2, 2020
VIOLA — Deb M. Crosby, 62, of Viola, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Aledo.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Memorials may be left for the family.
You have free articles remaining.
Delberta Marie “Deb” was born April 11, 1957, in Waynesville, Mo., the daughter of Marie Rumerfield and Dean McKim. On Dec. 7, 1974, she married Brian T. Crosby in Davenport, Iowa. Deb had worked as the kitchen manager at Casey's. She enjoyed reading, playing bingo and Pogo, as well as following the "Outlanders" series. Her greatest joy was time spent with family, especially her grandbabies.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Brian Crosby; daughters, Leanndra (Chris) Wiggins and Lindella (Josh) Knox; grandchildren, Blake, Felicity and Kathleen; great-granddaughter, Sepherya; mom and stepdad, Marie and Kelly Dunham; five brothers; and three sisters.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.