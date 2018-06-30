Conant, Natalie M., 89, of Erie, died Friday, June 29, 2018, at Aspen Rehab & Health Care in Silvis. Arrangements are pending with Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie.
Cotton, Odelia, 90, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018, at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Hunter, Flora L., 86, of East Moline, passed away June 30, 2018, at her home. Further arrangements are pending at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary Ltd.
Logston, Patricia M., 79, of Sherrard, passed away Friday June 29, 2018, at UnityPoint-Trinity Rock Island. Funeral arrangements are pending with Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.