Pendings for Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Eldina Marie (Bortleson) Benninger, 81, of Santa Maria, Calif., died Saturday, July 18, 2020. Arrangements: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens, Santa Maria.
Brenda J. Brandt, 61, of Rock Island died Monday, July 27, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Denver Conrad Traum Jr., 87, of Mt. Carroll, Ill., died Sunday, March 29, 2020. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
