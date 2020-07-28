Pendings for Tuesday, July 28, 2020
View Comments

Pendings for Tuesday, July 28, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Eldina Marie (Bortleson) Benninger, 81, of Santa Maria, Calif.,  died Saturday, July 18, 2020. Arrangements: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens, Santa Maria.

Brenda J. Brandt, 61, of Rock Island died Monday, July 27, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Denver Conrad Traum Jr., 87, of Mt. Carroll, Ill., died Sunday, March 29, 2020. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News