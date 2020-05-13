Pendings for today Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Thomas "Tom" Fluegel, 78, of Taylor Ridge, Ill., died Tuesday May 12, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Terry Parmentier, 53, of Moline died Friday, May 8, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.
Ronald Louis Petesch, 98, died Friday, May 8, 2020. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Dwight "Monty" L. Stegall, 72, of East Moline, formerly of Aledo, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at UPH-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Frieda Westerhof, 93, of Davenport died Monday, May 11, 2020, at her son’s home in Fulton, Ill. Arrangements: Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Delanora C. Wright, 85, of Colona, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
