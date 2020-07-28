Pendings for today Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Laurie M. Bluedorn, 68, of New Boston died in her home. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd.
Lloyd R. Burden Jr., 73, of Rock Island died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Sharon L. Eklof, 86, of Rock Island died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Alfred A. Geistkemper, 89, of Savanna, Ill., died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at MercyOne, Clinton, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeal Home.
Angeline “Angie“ A. Giammetta, 99, of Davenport died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Manor Care, Utica Ridge, Davenport. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.
William W. “Wil” Hanson, 71, of Bettendorf, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East Campus, Davenport. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport.
Phyllis Jean Hlubek, 85, of Sabula, Iowa, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at MercyOne Hospital, Clinton, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Mary E. Hodson, 89, of Moline, formerly of Rock Island, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
John E. Messmer, 60, of Savanna Friday, July 24, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Eston Morton Preston, 71, of Lanark, Ill., died Monday, March 30, 2020, in Rockford, IL. Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Clinton "Clint" R. Rawls Sr., 76, of Milan died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Sherry L Samuelson, 70, of coyne center formerly of Sherrard died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the home of her son Jerry, Woodhull, IL. Arrangements: Peterson Wallin Knox funeral home, Woodhull.
Neal P. Thirtyacre, 83, of Illinois City died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Henry D. Thomas, 79, of Rock Island died Tuesday July 28, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
William A Wright, 80 of Seaton, died Monday at Genesis Medical Center, Aledo. Arrangements: Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.
